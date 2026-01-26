Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk (upper body) was set to be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against the Kings on Monday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports, before the game was postponed.
Looking ahead to Wednesday's matchup with the Flyers, Mateychuk will likely replace Jake Christiansen in the lineup. The 21-year-old Mateychuk has accounted for eight goals, 21 points, 52 shots on net and 63 blocked shots across 44 appearances this season.
