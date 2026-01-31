Merzlikins stopped 23 of 25 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Merzlikins earned his 10th win of the season and his fourth victory in his last five outings with this performance. The Blackhawks' top line accounted for both goals against, but Charlie Coyle's hat trick was plenty of help for Merzlikins and the Blue Jackets. On the season, Merzlikins is 10-8-1 with a 3.67 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 20 appearances. The Blue Jackets will likely turn to Jet Greaves for Saturday's game in St. Louis, but Merzlikins has done well to work himself back into a timeshare in the crease.