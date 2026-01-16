Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Sharp in Thursday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins stopped 30 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Brock Boeser got a puck past Merzlikins on a Vancouver power play late in the second period, but otherwise the veteran netminder had an answer for everything the Canucks fired at him. It was Merzlikins' first win since Dec. 4, and on the season he's gone 7-7-1 with a rough 3.84 GAA and .882 save percentage, falling firmly behind Jet Greaves on the Columbus depth chart in the process.
