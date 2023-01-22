Nyquist scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Sharks.

Coach Brad Larsen juggled his lines once again after a sluggish start to the game for the Blue Jackets, and the unit of Nyquist, Boone Jenner and rookie Kent Johnson accounted for two of Columbus' five goals on the night. Nyquist had a seven-game point drought to begin January but has busted out since, picking up two goals and four points over his last four contests, but his fantasy value in shallower formats remains limited -- on the season, the veteran winger has only 10 goals and 22 points in 46 games.