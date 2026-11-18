The Blue Jackets activated Lundestrom (Achilles) from long-term injured reserve Wednesday.

Lundestrom missed the first month and a half of the 2026-27 regular season while recovering from offseason Achilles surgery, but he's traveling with the Blue Jackets on their current four-game road trip and will be available Thursday in Chicago. He'll likely handle a bottom-six role for Columbus now that he's been cleared to return. Across 68 regular-season appearances with the Blue Jackets last year, Lundestrom recorded four goals, eight assists, 35 hits, 35 blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 12:23 of ice time.