Lundestrom (Achilles) is believed to be a "couple of weeks" away from returning to game action, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Monday.

Lundestrom has been unavailable for over a month to begin the 2026-27 regular season while recovering from summer Achilles surgery. While he appeared to take a step in his recovery Monday by taking part in line rushes at practice in a non-contact jersey, the Blue Jackets appear poised to ease the 27-year-old along before clearing him to return to game action. Once Lundestrom is deemed healthy, he'll likely claim a bottom-six role for Columbus.