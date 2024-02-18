Roslovic provided an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Roslovic was rewarded for his goal in Tuesday's loss to the Senators with a move up to the top line. He helped out on Zach Werenski's first-period marker. Roslovic is up to three goals, nine assists, 52 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 30 appearances this season. He could have some fantasy appeal if he sticks on the top line, but there's little evidence in his 2023-24 campaign that suggests he'll be able to maintain his newfound role.