Roslovic posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.
Roslovic has a goal and two assists, as well as 12 shots on net, over his last three games. He's struggled at times to avoid being a healthy scratch, but the 27-year-old winger has found some success in a top-line role recently. Overall, Roslovic has a modest 13 points with 54 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 31 appearances this season.
