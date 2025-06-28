Smith was the 14th overall pick by Columbus in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Smith has good skills and a booming shot, and he's strong in transition. But his defensive routes and decisions still need a lot of work, and his hockey sense is a touch underwhelming. Still, most of these things are solvable with the developmental supports in an NHL system. Smith's offense isn't likely to translate into NHL production, even if it teases every once in a while. But with his mobility and smooth skating, Smith will likely develop into a prototypical 3-4 defender who logs a lot of ice time and spends a long time in the league.