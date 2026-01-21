Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: needed in relief Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves turned aside 12 of 13 shots after replacing Elvis Merzlikins (illness) to begin the second period of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.
Ridly Greig tucked the puck past Greaves early in the third period on an Ottawa rush, but otherwise he kept things close after entering with Columbus down 2-1. Greaves has had a couple bumpy outings in January, going 3-2-1 over seven appearances with a 3.01 GAA and ,904 save percentage, but he remains at the top of the depth chart for the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Second straight win•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Set to start against Flames•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Gets back in win column•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Getting start Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Performance fading with more work•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Starting against Vegas•