Greaves turned aside 12 of 13 shots after replacing Elvis Merzlikins (illness) to begin the second period of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Ridly Greig tucked the puck past Greaves early in the third period on an Ottawa rush, but otherwise he kept things close after entering with Columbus down 2-1. Greaves has had a couple bumpy outings in January, going 3-2-1 over seven appearances with a 3.01 GAA and ,904 save percentage, but he remains at the top of the depth chart for the Blue Jackets.