Harris was scratched for the eighth straight game in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.
Harris has been a scratch for large stretches of the season. Jake Christiansen remains in the lineup, but he had just 9:43 of ice time Tuesday and doesn't appear to have the full trust of the coaching staff. Harris has managed just four points, 32 blocked shots, 19 hits, 13 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 29 appearances, so he'll likely have a short leash if he manages to check back in any time soon.
