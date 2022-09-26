Johnson centered the Blue Jackets' top line between Patrik Laine and Johnny Gaudreau during Sunday's split-squad exhibition game against the Penguins, Bailey Johnson of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft made his NHL debut at the end of last season as a teenager, and despite the fact that Johnson won't turn 20 until mid-October, the Jackets at least seem willing to give him a chance to earn a prominent spot in the lineup. The youngster drew praise from his star linemates after Sunday's contest for his skill and maturity, with Laine joking Johnson could be in the running for both the Calder Trophy as top rookie and the Selke Trophy as best defensive forward. If Johnson can stick between two point-a-game producers like Laine and Gaudreau, a Calder-worthy campaign certainly isn't out of the question, but coach Brad Larsen could cycle through a few different centers on the line this preseason before deciding who will get that plum assignment to begin the year.