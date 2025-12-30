Del Bel Belluz notched three assists in AHL Cleveland's 4-3 overtime loss to Rochester on Monday.

Del Bel Belluz was with the Blue Jackets prior to the holiday break, and he's earned four points over two games since getting sent back down. For the season, he's now at 17 points over 16 appearances with the AHL club. The 22-year-old should continue to be in the mix for call-ups moving forward.