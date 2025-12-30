Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Contributes three helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Bel Belluz notched three assists in AHL Cleveland's 4-3 overtime loss to Rochester on Monday.
Del Bel Belluz was with the Blue Jackets prior to the holiday break, and he's earned four points over two games since getting sent back down. For the season, he's now at 17 points over 16 appearances with the AHL club. The 22-year-old should continue to be in the mix for call-ups moving forward.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Returned to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Sent down by Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Recalled from AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Posts three points in AHL loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Back in minors•