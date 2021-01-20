Domi recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Domi sprung Boone Jenner on a breakaway early in the second period to open the scoring. The helper was Domi's first point in four games with the Blue Jackets, as he hasn't done particularly well in adjusting to his new environment. Domi also has a minus-5 rating and only four shots on goal this season. Fantasy managers may be getting ready to cut bait after such a slow start, but a little patience could be helpful. The 25-year-old had 72 points in 82 games with the Canadiens in 2018-19 before dipping to 44 points in 71 outings last year.