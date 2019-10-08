Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Two points in OT win
Bjorkstrand scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.
The 24-year-old winger also added four shots, a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Bjorkstrand's first goal of the season wasn't necessarily pretty -- he banked the puck in off Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark from a bad angle after it ricocheted off the end boards -- but it did highlight his sniper's instincts. The Jackets are counting on Bjorkstrand to take another step forward this season after he potted a career-high 23 goals last year, and so far the early returns look promising.
