Copley was placed on waivers by Columbus on Wednesday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

When Elvis Merzlikins (shoulder) underwent surgery in August, it initially looked like Copley would enter the campaign as the Blue Jackets' No. 2 goaltender. However, Cam Talbot signed a one-year, $950,000 contract Sept. 15, and is now projected to serve as Jet Greaves' backup until Merzlikins is healthy. As a consequence, Copley is slated to open the upcoming campaign in the minors unless he's claimed on waivers.