MacInnis was promoted to the active roster Monday.
The Blue Jackets were sellers over the weekend, so MacInnis is part of the wave of reinforcements being called up. The 26-year-old has played just six NHL games without a point this season, but the Jackets could lean on him more down the stretch.
