Kuraly has cleared the COVID-19 protocols but did not play Wednesday versus the Canadiens, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Kuraly was seen at Wednesday's game in the press box. He'll likely get back into practice in the coming days and could be available as soon as Saturday's game versus the Kings. Prior to landing in the protocols, he amassed a career-high 28 points in 72 contests.

