Monahan scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Monahan has four goals and an assist over his last eight games, giving him a little momentum that he'll try to pick up after the Olympic break. The center is at 10 goals, 27 points, 87 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 52 appearances this season. He should continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time after the break.