Monahan (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Vancouver on Sunday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Monahan participated in Saturday's morning skate after leaving Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Calgary early. However, it's unclear if he will play against the Canucks or give his nagging injury more time to heal. Monahan has contributed one goal, five assists and 28 shots on net in 13 appearances this season.