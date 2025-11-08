Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Game-time decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monahan (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Vancouver on Sunday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Monahan participated in Saturday's morning skate after leaving Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Calgary early. However, it's unclear if he will play against the Canucks or give his nagging injury more time to heal. Monahan has contributed one goal, five assists and 28 shots on net in 13 appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Sustains injury Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Scores first goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Notches power-play assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Two points against Caps•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Tallies on power play in win•