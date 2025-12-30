Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Late scratch Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monahan (undisclosed) is a late scratch for Monday's game in Ottawa due to maintenance.
According to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers, Monahan's absence is injury related. The veteran forward has been banged up throughout the season, and he'll now miss his first game in the second half of a back-to-back. The Blue Jackets' next game is at home Wednesday versus the Devils.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Earns pair of helpers•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Three assists in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Set to play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Dealing with injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Two goals including winner Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Nets goal in overtime loss•