Monahan (undisclosed) is a late scratch for Monday's game in Ottawa due to maintenance.

According to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers, Monahan's absence is injury related. The veteran forward has been banged up throughout the season, and he'll now miss his first game in the second half of a back-to-back. The Blue Jackets' next game is at home Wednesday versus the Devils.

