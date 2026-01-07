Monahan scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Monahan missed four games due to an undisclosed injury, which is believed to be stemming from something he's been playing through for most of the campaign. In his first contest back, he snapped an 11-game goal drought. Monahan has struggled a bit this year with six goals, 20 points, 69 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-4 rating over 38 appearances, but it makes sense that his production is down since he's been at less than 100 percent. He'll likely handle middle-six minutes moving forward as long as he can avoid aggravating the injury.