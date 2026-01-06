Monahan (undisclosed) is expected to rejoin the lineup versus San Jose on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Monahan will be back in the lineup following a four-game stint on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. The veteran center is currently stuck in an 11-game goal drought during which he managed a paltry 12 shots. Still, Monahan did chip in six helpers over that stretch, including three with the man advantage.