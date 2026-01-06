Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Set to return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monahan (undisclosed) is expected to rejoin the lineup versus San Jose on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Monahan will be back in the lineup following a four-game stint on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. The veteran center is currently stuck in an 11-game goal drought during which he managed a paltry 12 shots. Still, Monahan did chip in six helpers over that stretch, including three with the man advantage.
