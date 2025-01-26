Monahan (wrist) is expected to be out until mid-March after recently suffering a setback in his recovery, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Saturday.
Columbus will be without their top center for upwards of two months. Monahan has already missed eight games, and Adam Fantilli has thrived on the first line in his stead, but the team's depth has been tested. Monahan had played at a point-per-game pace with 41 points over 41 contests prior to his injury.
