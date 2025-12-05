Monahan recorded three assists, including two on the power play, in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Monahan was coming off a two-goal performance in the 5-3 win over the Devils on Monday, and he took it one step further in this win -- this three-point haul was a season-high mark for him. Monahan is riding a three-game point streak with six points over that stretch, and the 31-year-old should remain a key contributor for the Blue Jackets. His hot streak of late has raised his numbers to 16 points in 27 contests.