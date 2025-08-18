Whitelaw transferred to Western Michigan University from Michigan, the team announced Monday.

Whitelaw started his collegiate career with Wisconsin, posting 10 goals and seven helpers in 37 games for the Badgers. The 20-year-old winger transferred to Michigan last year, producing near-identical numbers with 11 goals and seven assists in 35 games with the Wolverines. Selected by the Jackets in the third round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Whitelaw will now be playing for his third NCAA team in as many years -- which, along with his modest scoring totals, doesn't exactly bode well for his long-term NHL future.