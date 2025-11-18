Werenski recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Werenski broke the deadlock for the Blue Jackets with a wrister at the 6:58 mark of the first period, and he later participated in Dmitri Voronkov's power-play goal at the 13:32 mark of the second frame. This was the fourth time Werenski posted a multi-point performance in his last 11 appearances, a stretch in which he's racked up 11 total points (four goals, seven helpers). He's also on a run of five points over his last five games.