Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Reiterates commitment to Columbus

Werenski said Thursday that he remains committed to the Blue Jackets, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Werenski's offseason has been marred by some uncertainty regarding his future, as reports surfaced in July that he had indicated that he was unlikely to sign an extension when his current contract expires after the 2027-28 campaign. The 29-year-old was then involved in trade talks and ultimately rejected a trade to Dallas in early July. Werenski said Thursday that there was some miscommunication between him and general manager Don Waddell, but the two sides have since spoken and now seem to be on the same page. Werenski has maintained that his top priority is winning, so his long-term future with the team could depend on how the Blue Jackets fare during the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons, but he should continue to play a prominent role for Columbus this year.