Texier has recovered from his lengthy illness but will be a healthy scratch versus Washington on Thursday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Texier missed five games with the illness, dating back to Feb. 6 against Florida. Texier has four goals and nine points in 27 outings with the Blues this season.
More News
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Remains unavailable•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Unavailable for Sunday's game•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Unavailable vs. Chicago•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Might be available for Saturday•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Not playing Thursday•