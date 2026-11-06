Parayko provided an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Parayko missed the previous two games due to an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old defenseman had gone six contests without a point prior to his absence. He's at five assists, 22 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, nine hits and a minus-3 rating over 14 appearances this season. Parayko is a decent source of blocks and hits in fantasy, but he won't make much of an impact in standard formats unless his offense heats up.