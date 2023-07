Dvorsky signed a three-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis on Friday.

Dvorsky was selected 10th overall in the 2023 Draft. The talented 18-year-old is expected to remain in Sweden this season. He is a gritty two-way player with a very good shot. Dvorsky had a great U18 World Championship tournament for Slovakia in the spring, finding the back of the net eight times while adding five assists in seven contests. Dvorsky is still a few years away from cracking the St. Louis lineup.