Holloway (oblique) is back to full health and will be good to go for the beginning of training camp, per Andy Strickland of FanDuel Sports Network on Tuesday.

Holloway missed the final five games of the regular season and all seven of St. Louis' playoff outings after he tore his oblique off the hip bone. Before getting hurt, the 23-year-old forward amassed 26 goals, 63 points, 178 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and 165 hits across 77 appearances last campaign. Holloway's category coverage makes him a solid option in multiple formants, and he should occupy a top-six role while seeing power-play time in 2025-26.