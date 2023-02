Skinner was acquired by St. Louis from the Rangers on Thursday, along with Sammy Blais, a conditional 2023 first-round selection and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick, in exchange for Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola.

Skinner has two goals and eight points in 22 games with ECHL Jacksonville this season. He's also recorded two assists in eight contests with AHL Hartford in 2022-23. The Rangers took him with the No. 112 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.