Skinner signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with St. Louis on Sunday, PuckPedia reports.

This is a two-way deal for Skinner. The 24-year-old defenseman logged eight goals, 23 points, 98 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 71 regular-season appearances with AHL Springfield in 2024-25. A fourth-round selection by the Rangers in 2019, Skinner has yet to make his NHL debut, so he'll provide organizational depth for St. Louis this coming season.