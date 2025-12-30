Kyrou tallied an assist and recorded a block in Monday's 4-2 loss to Buffalo.

Kyrou chipped in with a secondary helper on Brayden Schenn's goal early in the first period. With the apple, Kyrou now has nine assists, 17 points and 73 shots on net over 30 appearances this season. The assist was his first point across two games since his return from a lower-body injury. While the 27-year-old winger's stats have been underwhelming to begin this campaign, he's showcased the ability to get hot down the stretch of the regular season. In a one-month span from mid-March to mid-April a season ago, he posted 21 points in 17 games. If his current shooting percentage of 11.0 can level out soon, he has plenty of time to reach the 25-goal mark and 65-point threshold, which would be his fifth consecutive season reaching both milestones.