Kyrou scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Kyrou capitalized on a turnover just 1:19 into the game for the first goal, and he also set up a Dylan Holloway tally in the third. That's three points in three games for Kyrou since he was scratched for one contest, though the Blues have still lost twice since he sat out, which suggests head coach Jim Montgomery's message to the team as a whole hasn't fully gotten through. Kyrou is at six goals, 11 points, 43 shots on net and a minus-7 rating across 17 appearances, but he remains firmly in a top-six role.