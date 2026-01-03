Joseph dished out two assists in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Joseph notched his second multi-point game of the season Friday with a helper on both of the goals scored by his linemates, Alexei Toropchenko and Oskar Sundqvist, respectively. With the pair of apples, Joseph is up to eight assists, 10 points, 28 shots on goal, 74 hits and 23 blocks through 34 games this season. While he has two 30-plus point seasons over the last four years, his ceiling in fantasy is limited in a fourth-line role while occasionally being scratched from the lineup.