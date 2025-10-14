Bjugstad scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Bjugstad has settled as the Blues' fourth-line center, a role he'll likely keep at least until Oskar Sundqvist (lower body) is healthy. Through three contests, Bjugstad has a goal, four shots on net, five hits and two blocked shots. The 33-year-old had a 45-point campaign with the Coyotes in 2023-24, but that's the only time in the last seven years he's reached even 30 points in a season.