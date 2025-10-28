Bjugstad scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Bjugstad ended a five-game slump with this performance. The 33-year-old has slotted onto the Blues' fourth line, and while he's played in all nine contests so far, he has just three points to show for it. The veteran center has added seven shots on net, 22 hits, eight blocked shots and six PIM. Expect most of his production to come in the non-scoring areas.