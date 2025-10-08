Blues' Nick Bjugstad: Recovers from illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bjugstad (illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.
Bjugstad should be fine for the Blues' season opener against Minnesota on Thursday after missing Tuesday's practice. He had eight goals and 19 points in 66 regular-season outings with Utah in 2024-25. The 33-year-old will likely center the fourth line versus the Wild.
More News
-
Blues' Nick Bjugstad: Under the weather•
-
Blues' Nick Bjugstad: Pens two-year pact•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad: Finds twine Monday•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad: Finds twine in shootout loss•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad: Scores empty-netter•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad: Grabs helper in return to lineup•