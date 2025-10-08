default-cbs-image
Bjugstad (illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Bjugstad should be fine for the Blues' season opener against Minnesota on Thursday after missing Tuesday's practice. He had eight goals and 19 points in 66 regular-season outings with Utah in 2024-25. The 33-year-old will likely center the fourth line versus the Wild.

