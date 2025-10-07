Bjugstad didn't participate in Tuesday's practice due to an illness, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Bjugstad doesn't appear as if he'll miss Thursday's regular-season opener against the Wild, as head coach Jim Montgomery relayed Tuesday that he anticipates the veteran forward returning to practice Wednesday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com. Bjugstad will likely start the year in a fourth-line role.