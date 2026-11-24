Stenberg was recalled from AHL Springfield on Tuesday.

With Connor McMichael (lower body) landing on injured reserve Tuesday, Stenberg will head to St. Louis for the first time in nearly one month. Across three NHL appearances this season, the 21-year-old forward logged an assist, two shots on net and three hits. He's been relatively steady with AHL Springfield, compiling three goals and six points over 15 outings this year. The Blues also announced Tuesday that Pavel Buchnevich (upper body) and Jimmy Snuggerud (upper body) are day-to-day, so there's a decent chance that Stenberg is called into action Wednesday against the Islanders.