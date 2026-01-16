Broberg (concussion) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's matchup against the Lightning, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Broberg entered the concussion protocol after exiting Saturday's matchup against the Golden Knights, but he could return to action after missing just under a week. Head coach Jim Montgomery said Thursday that Broberg still needed to clear some medical hurdles before getting the green light to return to game action, and the team will monitor him in the hours leading up to Friday's puck drop. If Broberg is held out Friday, he'll likely be in the mix to suit up against Edmonton on Sunday.