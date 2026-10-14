Suter tallied two goals, including a shorthanded goal, recorded an assist, fired four shots on net and dished out three hits in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Ottawa.

Suter stole the show Tuesday as he notched a shorthanded goal in the first period before compiling his final two points of the night in the third. Suter's multi-goal effort was his first since April 8, 2025, which occurred during a season where he exploded for 25 goals across 81 regular-season games with Vancouver. While he's a long shot to replicate those numbers from the Blues' fourth line in 2026-27, he's nonetheless off to a great start to the new season. Across six appearances, he has compiled three goals, five points, 11 shots on net and 10 hits. If he can string together a point streak, Suter could trend towards being a decent streaming option in deep leagues that value banger stats.