Blues' Robert Thomas: May center Blues' top line
Per general manager Doug Armstrong, Thomas could center a line with right wing Vladimir Tarasenko and left wing Ryan O'Reilly, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
It was the perfect storm in St. Louis on Sunday, as the Blues picked up center Tyler Bozak in free agency and Ryan O'Reilly in a trade. The two arrivals negated the need to start the 18-year-old Thomas right out of the gate. Instead, the Blues' top prospect can ease into NHL play. Armstrong said that "in a perfect world" Thomas could center the top line with Tarasenko and O'Reilly, who combined for 57 goals and 127 points last season, by the new year.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Kept off ice for precautionary measure•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Leads Hamilton to OHL Championship•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Having terrific playoff for OHL Hamilton•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Sticks with Blues organization•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Continues to light up juniors•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Off to quick start for OHL London•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...