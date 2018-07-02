Per general manager Doug Armstrong, Thomas could center a line with right wing Vladimir Tarasenko and left wing Ryan O'Reilly, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

It was the perfect storm in St. Louis on Sunday, as the Blues picked up center Tyler Bozak in free agency and Ryan O'Reilly in a trade. The two arrivals negated the need to start the 18-year-old Thomas right out of the gate. Instead, the Blues' top prospect can ease into NHL play. Armstrong said that "in a perfect world" Thomas could center the top line with Tarasenko and O'Reilly, who combined for 57 goals and 127 points last season, by the new year.