Blues' Robert Thomas: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (upper body) will return to the lineup against Edmonton on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Following a four-game absence, Thomas will return to the first line and top power-play unit. He has registered one goal, five assists, eight shots on net and six blocked shots across eight appearances this campaign.
