Thomas recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Thomas returned to the lineup in style, assisting on Dalibor Dvorsky's first-ever NHL goal and later scoring late in the second frame to even things up. Thomas, who missed four games due to an upper-body injury between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, has picked things up right where he left off before the injury. He's currently riding a four-game point streak, tallying one goal and five assists over that stretch.