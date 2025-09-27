Seney (undisclosed) was released from professional tryout agreement and assigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday.

Seney signed a two-year contract with AHL Rockford in June. He attended training camp with the Blackhawks to get his feet wet before the start of the 2025-26 season, but an injury resulted in him spending most of his time on the sidelines. Seney hasn't played in the NHL since appearing in four regular-season games with Chicago in 2023-24.