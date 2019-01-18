Brian Flynn: Hits unconditional waivers
The Blues placed Flynn on unconditional waivers Friday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Flynn will thus have his contract terminated by the Blues, making him a free agent barring a claim from another club. The 30-year-old pivot has collected just nine points over 21 games for AHL San Antonio this season and will now be looking for work with another organization.
