Peeke scored an empty-net goal and blocked four shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Peeke went a month between points, posting a minus-4 rating with 20 hits and 24 blocked shots over his previous 13 games. The 27-year-old has never put up big scoring numbers, but he plays with enough grit to hold onto a top-four role while the Bruins are without Charlie McAvoy (face) and Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed). For the season, Peeke has five points, 33 shots on net, 42 hits, 67 blocks and a minus-6 rating through 30 appearances.